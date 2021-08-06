﻿Allyson Felix Wins Bronze Medal During Women's 400M at 2021 Olympics

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

United States track star Allyson Felix won her second consecutive Olympic medal in the women's 400-meter race on Friday.

The 35-year-old won the bronze and finished with a time of 49.46 seconds.

Starting from the ninth lane on the outside, Felix led most of the race. Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas eventually stormed to the front of the pack to win gold with a personal-best time of 48.36 seconds.

The battle for second was close, between Felix, Marileidy Paulino and Stephenie Ann McPherson. Paulino ultimately took the silver with a time of 49.20 seconds, but Felix and McPherson both finished within 0.5 seconds of the No. 2 spot.

It wasn't a guarantee that Felix would qualify for this event. She looked to be in trouble during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials on June 20. She was in fourth place heading into the final stretch of the race before rallying for a second-place finish with a time of 50.02 seconds.

The Tokyo Games mark her fifth career appearance in the Olympics. She was already the most decorated female track and field athlete in the history of the Games prior to this year. Her six gold medals are the most all-time among female competitors, and her 10 total medals are tied with Carl Lewis for the most in U.S. track and field history.

During the qualifying rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday, Felix won her heat with a time of 50.84 seconds. She followed that up with a run of 49.89 seconds in the third semifinal to make it into Friday's final.

Felix added the 400 meters to her resume during the 2016 Games, in addition to the 4×100-meter and 4×400-meter relays. She won silver in this event five years ago, as well as two gold medals in the team relay competitions. Her time of 44.51 seconds was .07 seconds behind gold medalist Shaunae Miller.

With her bronze-medal performance today, Felix is the first American woman to medal in this event in back-to-back Olympics since Sanya Richards-Ross in 2008 and 2012.