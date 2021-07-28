Free-Agent Contracts Bears Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have officially reported to camp and begin training at Halas Hall in hopes of improving on their 8-8 campaign from last year.

The primary mode of improvement for the team came in the draft. First-round pick Justin Fields will get his first official work with the veterans after the team traded up to get him, and Teven Jenkins will be expected to make immediate contributions at tackle.

The team was relatively quiet on the free-agent market, though. As one of the many teams that felt the salary-cap space crunch, the Bears were limited to signings such as Damiere Byrd at receiver, Damien Williams at running back and cornerback Desmond Trufant.

However, bargain-bin shopping season still isn't over. There are multiple veterans who are still without teams who would likely be willing to sign for less than the $5.9 million the Bears have in cap space right now.

Here's a handful of available veterans who could strengthen the roster even while the Bears try to pare their roster down throughout camp.