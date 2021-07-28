BS Meter on Latest NBA Rumors: Reading Simmons, Lillard and Beal Tea Leaves

1 of 6

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New tidbits related to Ben Simmons' future—or lack thereof—with the Philadelphia 76ers continue to trickle out daily. The latest suggests trade talks will heat up in advance of Thursday's draft.

"I think it will be serious this week," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said during the Woj & Lowe: NBA Special (h/t SI.com's Kevin McCormick). "If there's a deal out there, they're going to do it. Multiple teams are still reported to be interested in the three-time All-Star. It will all come down to who is willing to meet [Sixers team president Daryl] Morey's high asking price."

That asking price is believed to be an "All-Star-caliber player," according to The Athletic's Shams Charania—a hard line on which Morey doesn't appear ready to soften. He apparently pitched the Toronto Raptors on the framework of a Simmons deal that left Philly with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and the 4th overall pick, per Action Network's Matt Moore.

The Sixers couldn't hope to get that much for Simmons at the absolute peak of his value. Asking for the world and then some now, even as a launching point, is super gutsy on the heels of his offensive vanishing act in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It's this disconnect between how the rest of the league views Simmons and what Philly both needs and wants to get for him that makes any imminent deal unlikely. His departure from the Sixers definitely feels like a fait accompli. But the time to move him isn't when the four years and $146.7 million left on his contract registers as an albatross, even if only somewhat, to potentially interested parties.

This instead feels like a situation that'll be revisited midseason, after Simmons has time to rehabilitate his value. At the very least, it'll be a semi-shock if he's rerouted anywhere prior to or during the draft.

B.S. Meter: Simmons trade talks are no doubt ramping up. The likelihood he gets moved before the draft or free agency still seems like a long-ish shot.