Re-Grading Every MLB Team's Offseason Trades and Free-Agent Signings

6 of 6

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits (WAR): INF Asdrubal Cabrera (1.3), RHP Tyler Clippard (0.5)

Misses (WAR): RHP Joakim Soria (0.2)

What is there to say about the Diamondbacks' 2020-21 offseason? Besides, you know, nothing.

If there's one charitable thing to say, it's that they didn't necessarily make a mistake by not blowing up their roster after finishing in last place in 2020. It would have been a sound idea in theory, but the then-diminished value of trade chips such as Eduardo Escobar and Ketel Marte complicated matters in reality.

Apart from that, it's barely worth giving Arizona props for Cabrera and Clippard. The club's quiet offseason was a case of it banking on everything that went wrong in 2020 flipping and going right in 2021. Since the Snakes find themselves 42 games under .500, it's safe to say that hasn't happened.

Grade: F

Colorado Rockies

Hits (WAR): 1B C.J. Cron (1.2), LHP Austin Gomber (1.2), RHP Jhoulys Chacin (0.5)

Misses (WAR): RHP Robert Stephenson (-0.1), RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (-0.3)

At the time the Rockies made it in February, their fans were understandably miffed about the Arenado trade. It wasn't just that they shipped a franchise icon out of town. There was also the sense that the Rockies didn't get nearly enough in return.

So, kudos to Gomber for lowering the temperature a bit as he's put up a solid 3.79 ERA (i.e., a 124 ERA+) in his first 19 starts as a Rockie. Cron and Chacin, meanwhile, have been decent role players in the team's offense and rotation, respectively.

Thus concludes the "What went right?" section of this review of the Rockies' offseason. The organization spent more time sitting on its hands than actually doing things, and it's even more baffling now than it was in the spring that Trevor Story didn't immediately follow Arenado out the door.

Grade: D

Los Angeles Dodgers

Hits (WAR): 3B Justin Turner (3.1), RHP Blake Treinen (1.0), LHP Garrett Cleavinger (0.1)

Misses (WAR): RHP Trevor Bauer (2.8), RHP Corey Knebel (0)

Though there were times when Turner seemed ready to part ways with the Dodgers, he eventually returned on a $34 million deal. The team is better for it, as he's continued raking with a 137 OPS+.

The Dodgers have also benefited from re-signing Treinen and, albeit in an extremely under-the-radar fashion, from landing Cleavinger in a three-team trade in December. He's posted a 3.00 ERA in 22 appearances.

As for Bauer, the numbers that he posted in his first 17 outings after signing a $102 million contract aren't even worth mentioning. It only matters that he's on administrative leave as a result of sexual assault allegations against him and that, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times, most of his teammates don't want him back.

It would be tone-deaf to either ignore Bauer or to factor him into a grade of the Dodgers' offseason. As such, this is one best left blank.

San Diego Padres

Hits (WAR): RHP Joe Musgrove (2.3), RHP Yu Darvish (2.0), INF Ha Seong Kim (1.9), RHP Mark Melancon (1.4), INF/OF Jurickson Profar (0.5), RHP Nabil Crismatt (0.1)

Misses (WAR): C Victor Caratini (0.1), LHP Blake Snell (-0.1)

The Padres landed Snell and Darvish in trades within a 24-hour period in December and then added Musgrove in a separate trade a few weeks later. Just like that, they seemed to have three new aces.

Well, going 2-for-3 isn't bad. Though Snell has disappointed in posting a 5.24 ERA in 20 outings, Darvish and Musgrove have a combined 3.16 ERA and 293 strikeouts in 251 innings.

As if that's not good enough, San Diego GM A.J. Preller's offseason shopping also netted an ace closer (Melancon) and two capable utility men (Kim and Profar). Even if the Padres are only in third place in the NL West, they'd surely be having an even harder time keeping up without these additions.

Grade: B

San Francisco Giants

Hits (WAR): RHP Kevin Gausman (4.7), RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2.9), LHP Jake McGee (1.2), LHP Alex Wood (0.8), RHP Dominic Leone (0.9), C Curt Casali (0.9), OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (0.5), RHP Aaron Sanchez (0.7), RHP Zack Littell (0.4), LHP Jose Alvarez (0.5)

Misses (WAR): INF Tommy La Stella (0), RHP Matt Wisler (-0.3)

How much credit the Giants deserve for bringing back Gausman is a fair question. They might not have actually expected him to accept the qualifying offer they made him last November. To do so was his choice.

Regardless, Gausman and DeSclafani have carried San Francisco's rotation to the tune of a combined 2.78 ERA over 258.2 innings. Yet they're obviously just two of many offseason additions who have contributed to the club's outstanding 3.34 ERA.

The benefits of team president Farhan Zaidi's offseason dealing is lighter on the offensive side but not nonexistent thanks mainly to Wade's 129 OPS+ and 13 home runs. Especially considering how little Zaidi had to expend for all these pieces, he's more than deserving of praise.

Grade: A

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.