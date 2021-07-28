Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Nationals Star Max Scherzer

0 of 7

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's not often a pitcher the caliber of Max Scherzer is available at the trade deadline.

Even at 37 years old, the three-time Cy Young winner is still one of the game's elite pitchers, boasting a 2.83 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 105 innings in the final season of a seven-year contract with the Washington Nationals.

With a 5-16 record in July entering Tuesday, the Nationals have slipped out of the National League East race, and they are poised to at least sell off their expiring contracts, with Scherzer atop that list.

The unique nature of his contract, which features significant deferred money and no actual salary for the 2022 season, will be one hurdle in any deal for Scherzer. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided some details:

"The acquiring team would be responsible for the remainder of Scherzer’s $35 million salary for 2021 — about one-third. And that amount, because it is deferred entirely until ’28, would be valued at less than it is now. The acquiring team would not catch a similar break in its luxury-tax payroll, which is based on players' average annual salaries. The luxury-tax hit would be approximately $10 million, a figure that might discourage some clubs."

There is also the matter of Scherzer's 10-and-5 rights, which would allow him to block any trade, though he is open to waiving those no-trade rights with the caveat of preferring a West Coast team, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

That makes the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants obvious potential landing spots, but teams outside the West Coast should not be ruled out entirely. The Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays are also part of the sweepstakes, based on a mix of speculation and recent reports.

Ahead we've provided all the latest rumors and a hypothetical trade proposal for each of those six contenders to swing a deal for Max Scherzer ahead of the deadline.

Enjoy!