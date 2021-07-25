7 MLB Prospects Who Will Be Untouchable at the 2021 Trade Deadline

0 of 7

Boston Globe/Getty Images

With Friday's MLB trade deadline fast approaching, rebuilding clubs are scouring the minor league teams of contenders in hopes of bolstering their farm systems with blockbuster packages of prospects.

The Chicago Cubs showed how highly a contender can value what it views as the missing piece when they shipped highly regarded shortstop prospect Gleyber Torres to the New York Yankees for two months of Aroldis Chapman in 2016.

However, there are some prospects who are simply untouchable in trade talks.

Ahead we've highlighted seven top-tier prospects on contending teams who won't be going anywhere this summer, as they are too important to their organizations' long-term plans and have too much upside.