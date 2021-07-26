Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 3 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 3 Early EventsJuly 26, 2021
The latest gold medals earned by the United States at the Tokyo Olympics came in men's and women's skeet shooting.
Vincent Hancock and Amber English became the fifth and sixth American individuals to capture first place in their respective events over three days of competition.
The United States opened Monday's events with their first team gold medal in the men's swimming 4x100-meter freestyle relay.
As of Monday afternoon, the United States sits second on the medal leaderboard with 14. China owns the overall lead with 18.
Japan took the lead in gold medals Monday. The host nation is in possession of eight first-place finishes, while the United States is second in that category with seven.
The full Olympic medal leaderboard can be found on the Olympics' official website.
Monday Medal Winners
Archery
Men's Team
Gold: South Korea
Silver: Chinese Taipei
Bronze: Japan
Men's Canoe Slalom
Gold: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia
Silver: Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic
Bronze: Sideris Tasiadis, Germany
Cycling
Men's Mountain Bike
Gold: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain
Silver: Mathias Flueckiger, Switzerland
Bronze: David Valero, Spain
Diving
Men's 10m Springboard Platform
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: China
Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee
Fencing
Men's Individual Foil
Gold: Ka Long Cheung, Hong Kong
Silver: Daniele Garozzo, Italy
Bronze: Alexander Choupenitch, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's Individual Sabre
Gold: Sofia Pozdniakova, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Sofya Velikaya, Russian Olympic Committee
Bronze: Manon Brunet, France
Judo
Men's 73kg
Gold: Shohei Ono, Japan
Silver: Lasha Shavdatuashvili, Georgia
Bronze: Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir, Mongolia; Changrim An, South Korea
Women's 57kg
Gold: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo
Silver: Sarah Leonie Cysique, France
Bronze: Jessica Klimkait, Canada; Tsukasa Yoshida, Japan
Shooting
Men's Skeet
Gold: Vincent Hancock, United States
Silver: Jesper Hansen, Denmark
Bronze: Abdullah Alrashidi, Kuwait
Women's Skeet
Gold: Amber English, United States
Silver: Diana Bacosi, Italy
Bronze: Meng Wei, China
Skateboarding
Women's Street
Gold: Momiji Nishiya, Japan
Silver: Rayssa Leal, Brazil
Bronze: Funa Nakayama, Japan
Swimming
Men's 100m Breaststroke
Gold: Adam Peaty, Great Britain
Silver: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands
Bronze: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy
Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay
Gold: United States
Silver: Italy
Bronze: Australia
Women's 100m Butterfly
Gold: Margaret MacNeil, Canada
Silver: Yufei Zhang, China
Bronze: Emma McKeon, Australia
Women's 400m Freestyle
Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Silver: Katie Ledecky, United States
Bronze: Bingjie Li, China
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles
Gold: Japan
Silver: China
Bronze: Chinese Taipei
Taekwondo
Men's 80kg
Gold: Maksim Khramtcov, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Saleh Elsharabaty, Jordan
Bronze: Toni Kanaet, Croatia; Seif Eissa, Egypt
Women's 67kg
Gold: Matea Jelic, Croatia
Silver: Lauren Williams, Great Britain
Bronze: Ruth Gbagbi, Ivory Coast; Hedaya Malak, Egypt
Triathlon (Men's)
Gold: Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway
Silver: Alex Yee, Great Britain
Bronze: Hayden Wilde, New Zealand
Weightlifting
Women's 55kg
Gold: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines
Silver: Qiuyun Liao, China
Bronze: Zulfiya Chinshanlo, Kazakhstan
United States Adds 2 Gold Medals in Skeet Shooting
English and Hancock added to the American gold-medal haul Monday morning with wins in the skeet shooting discipline.
The former set an Olympic record of 56 points in the women's skeet shooting final, missing only four of her 60 targets in the championship round.
The new Olympic champion missed just two of her final 30 targets. Silver medalist Diana Bacosi of Italy missed four targets in her final 30 attempts to finish one point back of English.
Hancock also set an Olympic record with 59 points in the men's skeet final. He missed one of his 60 targets.
The 32-year-old is now a three-time gold medalist in the event. Hancock won gold in 2008 and 2012, but he did not medal in 2016.
Hancock and English joined Will Shaner among the American gold medalists in the shooting events. Hancock told USA Today's Olivia Reiner what the gold medals to the program:
"It sets the tone of what can be expected from USA Shooting. Our athletes have been competing at a really high level for quite a few years now. I think that's because we're a small sport, we don't get quite the recognition. But when looking at the number of medals that we win on a yearly basis, it's impressive."
Shooting is one of two sports in which the U.S. earned multiple medals in Tokyo. The other is swimming, where the United States claimed eight medals.
Japan Tops Gold-Medal Leaderboard
Japan ended Monday morning as the leader in gold medals.
The host nation produced three first-place finishes to move one ahead of the United States on the gold-medal leaderboard.
Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya was the most notable of the three gold winners Monday for her efforts in the women's skateboard street competition.
Nishiya finished in front of another 13-year-old, Rayssa Leal of Brazil, to win the first women's Olympic skateboarding gold medal. She won the competition with a score of 15.26 and became the second Japanese athlete to win skateboarding gold in Tokyo. Yuto Horigome won the men's street discipline Sunday.
Japan's other two Monday gold medals came from the mixed doubles table tennis tournament and Shohei Ono in men's judo.
In total, Japan has 13 medals. That is good enough for third place on the overall medal table beneath China and the United States.