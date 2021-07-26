Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 3 Early Events

TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/Getty Images

The latest gold medals earned by the United States at the Tokyo Olympics came in men's and women's skeet shooting.

Vincent Hancock and Amber English became the fifth and sixth American individuals to capture first place in their respective events over three days of competition.

The United States opened Monday's events with their first team gold medal in the men's swimming 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

As of Monday afternoon, the United States sits second on the medal leaderboard with 14. China owns the overall lead with 18.

Japan took the lead in gold medals Monday. The host nation is in possession of eight first-place finishes, while the United States is second in that category with seven.

The full Olympic medal leaderboard can be found on the Olympics' official website.

Monday Medal Winners

Archery

Men's Team

Gold: South Korea

Silver: Chinese Taipei

Bronze: Japan

Men's Canoe Slalom

Gold: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia

Silver: Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic

Bronze: Sideris Tasiadis, Germany

Cycling

Men's Mountain Bike

Gold: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain

Silver: Mathias Flueckiger, Switzerland

Bronze: David Valero, Spain

Diving

Men's 10m Springboard Platform

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: China

Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee

Fencing

Men's Individual Foil

Gold: Ka Long Cheung, Hong Kong

Silver: Daniele Garozzo, Italy

Bronze: Alexander Choupenitch, Russian Olympic Committee

Women's Individual Sabre

Gold: Sofia Pozdniakova, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Sofya Velikaya, Russian Olympic Committee

Bronze: Manon Brunet, France

Judo

Men's 73kg

Gold: Shohei Ono, Japan

Silver: Lasha Shavdatuashvili, Georgia

Bronze: Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir, Mongolia; Changrim An, South Korea

Women's 57kg

Gold: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo

Silver: Sarah Leonie Cysique, France

Bronze: Jessica Klimkait, Canada; Tsukasa Yoshida, Japan

Shooting

Men's Skeet

Gold: Vincent Hancock, United States

Silver: Jesper Hansen, Denmark

Bronze: Abdullah Alrashidi, Kuwait

Women's Skeet

Gold: Amber English, United States

Silver: Diana Bacosi, Italy

Bronze: Meng Wei, China

Skateboarding

Women's Street

Gold: Momiji Nishiya, Japan

Silver: Rayssa Leal, Brazil

Bronze: Funa Nakayama, Japan

Swimming

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Gold: Adam Peaty, Great Britain

Silver: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands

Bronze: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy

Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay

Gold: United States

Silver: Italy

Bronze: Australia

Women's 100m Butterfly

Gold: Margaret MacNeil, Canada

Silver: Yufei Zhang, China

Bronze: Emma McKeon, Australia

Women's 400m Freestyle

Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

Silver: Katie Ledecky, United States

Bronze: Bingjie Li, China

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles

Gold: Japan

Silver: China

Bronze: Chinese Taipei

Taekwondo

Men's 80kg

Gold: Maksim Khramtcov, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Saleh Elsharabaty, Jordan

Bronze: Toni Kanaet, Croatia; Seif Eissa, Egypt

Women's 67kg

Gold: Matea Jelic, Croatia

Silver: Lauren Williams, Great Britain

Bronze: Ruth Gbagbi, Ivory Coast; Hedaya Malak, Egypt

Triathlon (Men's)

Gold: Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway

Silver: Alex Yee, Great Britain

Bronze: Hayden Wilde, New Zealand

Weightlifting

Women's 55kg

Gold: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines

Silver: Qiuyun Liao, China

Bronze: Zulfiya Chinshanlo, Kazakhstan

United States Adds 2 Gold Medals in Skeet Shooting

English and Hancock added to the American gold-medal haul Monday morning with wins in the skeet shooting discipline.

The former set an Olympic record of 56 points in the women's skeet shooting final, missing only four of her 60 targets in the championship round.

The new Olympic champion missed just two of her final 30 targets. Silver medalist Diana Bacosi of Italy missed four targets in her final 30 attempts to finish one point back of English.

Hancock also set an Olympic record with 59 points in the men's skeet final. He missed one of his 60 targets.

The 32-year-old is now a three-time gold medalist in the event. Hancock won gold in 2008 and 2012, but he did not medal in 2016.

Hancock and English joined Will Shaner among the American gold medalists in the shooting events. Hancock told USA Today's Olivia Reiner what the gold medals to the program:

"It sets the tone of what can be expected from USA Shooting. Our athletes have been competing at a really high level for quite a few years now. I think that's because we're a small sport, we don't get quite the recognition. But when looking at the number of medals that we win on a yearly basis, it's impressive."

Shooting is one of two sports in which the U.S. earned multiple medals in Tokyo. The other is swimming, where the United States claimed eight medals.

Japan Tops Gold-Medal Leaderboard

Japan ended Monday morning as the leader in gold medals.

The host nation produced three first-place finishes to move one ahead of the United States on the gold-medal leaderboard.

Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya was the most notable of the three gold winners Monday for her efforts in the women's skateboard street competition.

Nishiya finished in front of another 13-year-old, Rayssa Leal of Brazil, to win the first women's Olympic skateboarding gold medal. She won the competition with a score of 15.26 and became the second Japanese athlete to win skateboarding gold in Tokyo. Yuto Horigome won the men's street discipline Sunday.

Japan's other two Monday gold medals came from the mixed doubles table tennis tournament and Shohei Ono in men's judo.

In total, Japan has 13 medals. That is good enough for third place on the overall medal table beneath China and the United States.