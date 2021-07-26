X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 3 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistJuly 26, 2021

    US's Amber English celebrates on the podium after winning the Skeet Women final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on , on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)
    TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/Getty Images

    The latest gold medals earned by the United States at the Tokyo Olympics came in men's and women's skeet shooting.

    Vincent Hancock and Amber English became the fifth and sixth American individuals to capture first place in their respective events over three days of competition.

    The United States opened Monday's events with their first team gold medal in the men's swimming 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

    As of Monday afternoon, the United States sits second on the medal leaderboard with 14. China owns the overall lead with 18.

    Japan took the lead in gold medals Monday. The host nation is in possession of eight first-place finishes, while the United States is second in that category with seven.

    The full Olympic medal leaderboard can be found on the Olympics' official website.

                      

    Monday Medal Winners

    Archery

    Men's Team 

    Gold: South Korea

    Silver: Chinese Taipei

    Bronze: Japan

                  

    Men's Canoe Slalom

    Gold: Benjamin Savsek, Slovenia

    Silver: Lukas Rohan, Czech Republic

    Bronze: Sideris Tasiadis, Germany

             

    Cycling

    Men's Mountain Bike

    Gold: Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain

    Silver: Mathias Flueckiger, Switzerland

    Bronze: David Valero, Spain

             

    Diving

    Men's 10m Springboard Platform

    Gold: Great Britain

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Russian Olympic Committee

                

    Fencing

    Men's Individual Foil

    Gold: Ka Long Cheung, Hong Kong

    Silver: Daniele Garozzo, Italy

    Bronze: Alexander Choupenitch, Russian Olympic Committee

           

    Women's Individual Sabre

    Gold: Sofia Pozdniakova, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Sofya Velikaya, Russian Olympic Committee

    Bronze: Manon Brunet, France

           

    Judo 

    Men's 73kg

    Gold: Shohei Ono, Japan

    Silver: Lasha Shavdatuashvili, Georgia

    Bronze: Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir, Mongolia; Changrim An, South Korea

              

    Women's 57kg

    Gold: Nora Gjakova, Kosovo

    Silver: Sarah Leonie Cysique, France

    Bronze: Jessica Klimkait, Canada; Tsukasa Yoshida, Japan

               

    Shooting

    Men's Skeet

    Gold: Vincent Hancock, United States

    Silver: Jesper Hansen, Denmark

    Bronze: Abdullah Alrashidi, Kuwait

            

    Women's Skeet

    Gold: Amber English, United States

    Silver: Diana Bacosi, Italy

    Bronze: Meng Wei, China

               

    Skateboarding

    Women's Street

    Gold: Momiji Nishiya, Japan

    Silver: Rayssa Leal, Brazil

    Bronze: Funa Nakayama, Japan

                 

    Swimming

    Men's 100m Breaststroke

    Gold: Adam Peaty, Great Britain

    Silver: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands

    Bronze: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy

               

    Men's 4x100 Freestyle Relay

    Gold: United States

    Silver: Italy

    Bronze: Australia

                

    Women's 100m Butterfly

    Gold: Margaret MacNeil, Canada

    Silver: Yufei Zhang, China

    Bronze: Emma McKeon, Australia

                     

    Women's 400m Freestyle

    Gold: Ariarne Titmus, Australia

    Silver: Katie Ledecky, United States

    Bronze: Bingjie Li, China

                 

    Table Tennis

    Mixed Doubles

    Gold: Japan

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Chinese Taipei

                 

    Taekwondo

    Men's 80kg

    Gold: Maksim Khramtcov, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Saleh Elsharabaty, Jordan

    Bronze: Toni Kanaet, Croatia; Seif Eissa, Egypt

            

    Women's 67kg

    Gold: Matea Jelic, Croatia

    Silver: Lauren Williams, Great Britain

    Bronze: Ruth Gbagbi, Ivory Coast; Hedaya Malak,  Egypt

                

    Triathlon (Men's)

    Gold: Kristian Blummenfelt, Norway

    Silver: Alex Yee, Great Britain

    Bronze: Hayden Wilde, New Zealand

               

    Weightlifting

    Women's 55kg

    Gold: Hidilyn Diaz, Philippines

    Silver: Qiuyun Liao, China

    Bronze: Zulfiya Chinshanlo, Kazakhstan 

                

    United States Adds 2 Gold Medals in Skeet Shooting

    English and Hancock added to the American gold-medal haul Monday morning with wins in the skeet shooting discipline.

    The former set an Olympic record of 56 points in the women's skeet shooting final, missing only four of her 60 targets in the championship round.

    Olympics @Olympics

    Sharp shooting! Amber English wins gold with an Olympic Record of 56 in the women's skeet final after a nail-biting ending. @ISSF_Shooting #Shooting @TeamUSA #USA https://t.co/1U3lFGSQpR

    The new Olympic champion missed just two of her final 30 targets. Silver medalist Diana Bacosi of Italy missed four targets in her final 30 attempts to finish one point back of English.

    Hancock also set an Olympic record with 59 points in the men's skeet final. He missed one of his 60 targets.

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    A shot of GOLD! 🥇 @Vincent_hancock is now a three-time Olympic gold medalist in men's skeet shooting. @USAShooting // #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/KqICwnR4Zn

    The 32-year-old is now a three-time gold medalist in the event. Hancock won gold in 2008 and 2012, but he did not medal in 2016.

    Hancock and English joined Will Shaner among the American gold medalists in the shooting events. Hancock told USA Today's Olivia Reiner what the gold medals to the program:

    "It sets the tone of what can be expected from USA Shooting. Our athletes have been competing at a really high level for quite a few years now. I think that's because we're a small sport, we don't get quite the recognition. But when looking at the number of medals that we win on a yearly basis, it's impressive."

    Shooting is one of two sports in which the U.S. earned multiple medals in Tokyo. The other is swimming, where the United States claimed eight medals.

                      

    Japan Tops Gold-Medal Leaderboard

    Japan ended Monday morning as the leader in gold medals.

    The host nation produced three first-place finishes to move one ahead of the United States on the gold-medal leaderboard.

    Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya was the most notable of the three gold winners Monday for her efforts in the women's skateboard street competition.

    Olympics @Olympics

    A historic first on home soil! #JPN's Nishiya Momiji is the first women's Olympic #Skateboarding champion! @worldskatesb @Japan_Olympic https://t.co/6W6ReQE3BS

    Nishiya finished in front of another 13-year-old, Rayssa Leal of Brazil, to win the first women's Olympic skateboarding gold medal. She won the competition with a score of 15.26 and became the second Japanese athlete to win skateboarding gold in Tokyo. Yuto Horigome won the men's street discipline Sunday.

    Japan's other two Monday gold medals came from the mixed doubles table tennis tournament and Shohei Ono in men's judo.

    In total, Japan has 13 medals. That is good enough for third place on the overall medal table beneath China and the United States.

