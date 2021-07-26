Free-Agent Contracts 49ers Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

On Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers will open training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., and officially begin preparing for the 2021 season. Roster battles will begin and the team will start evaluating players before cuts take place throughout the preseason.

However, it's possible the 49ers aren't done adding to their roster. There are still some talented players available on the free-agent market, and while San Francisco doesn't have as much financial flexibility as it did earlier in the offseason, it could still make a signing or two if it wants.

The 49ers didn't have many huge free-agent additions this offseason. And if they bring in any other players, it's likely to be more of the same as they'd probably sign low-cost depth players.

Here's a look at several free agents who are still available and should be considered by San Francisco heading into training camp.