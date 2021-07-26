Advice to WWE Creative: How to Make Goldberg and Lashley Look Good in Their Feud

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE wants to make SummerSlam truly The Biggest Party of the Summer this year and has decided the best way to do that is for Bobby Lashley to defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg.

On paper, it's not a bad decision. The former WCW juggernaut was almost unstoppable at his peak and is one of the biggest names the industry produced.

The marquee is already out there, but that was the easy part. Now, WWE must spend the next month building hype and crafting the storyline.

Here is some advice to WWE Creative on how to best make sure both Superstars look strong for this feud.