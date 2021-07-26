Lakers' Complete 2021 NBA Draft Preview, Predictions

0 of 3

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers hit the 2021 NBA offseason in the market for, well, a little of everything.

Just five Lakers have guaranteed contracts for 2021-22, and only two of those players feel like locks to return: LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The challenge for this front office, then, is to construct a contender around its two building blocks.

L.A. will get the first crack at it during Thursday's draft. Here's everything you need to know about the event from a purple-and-gold perspective.