The Latest Buzz Around Every NFL Team Entering Late July

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to revamp the way their offensive line plays under new head coach Arthur Smith and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford.

"For us ... it's going to be (about) speed off the ball, toughness, and it's going to be about our finish," Ledford said, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The retooling could involve starting 30-year-old journeyman Josh Andrews at left guard, as a source told Beasley that Andrews got starter's reps during the spring. He'll likely compete with rookie third-round pick Jalen Mayfield for the job.

If Mayfield cannot beat out Andrews—who has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets—the Falcons may still find a way to get the rookie some game action this season. Atlanta seems to like his style of play as much as his potential at any one spot.

"Jaylen, when you watched his film, that's something that stuck out with me was his play style," Ledford said, per Ledbetter. "You saw that he liked to mix it up."

According to Ledbetter, Mayfield could also be part of the right tackle competition and could serve as a backup swing tackle if he can't win a starting role.