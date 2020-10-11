Report: Michael Thomas Won't Play for Saints vs. Chargers with Ankle Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old had a record-breaking season in 2019, setting the single-year mark for receptions (149) while leading the league in receiving yards (1,725).

However, his fortunes have taken a turn in 2020, and he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Saints' Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that caused him to miss the team's next four games—Monday included.

Thomas' absence raised questions about whether Drew Brees is finally starting to show his age. The 41-year-old missed five games in 2019 but has largely avoided any sort of decline.

Through four games, the veteran quarterback has thrown for 1,006 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, production somewhat below his usual standards. That isn't necessarily surprising when New Orleans has had to count on Alvin Kamara to be its leading receiver without Thomas.

Having the two-time All-Pro out for another game is a big blow for the Saints as they appear destined for a tight battle with the Bucs for the NFC South title.