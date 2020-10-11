    Report: Michael Thomas Won't Play for Saints vs. Chargers with Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2020

    New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) goes through drills during practice at their NFL football training facility in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)
    Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

    The 27-year-old had a record-breaking season in 2019, setting the single-year mark for receptions (149) while leading the league in receiving yards (1,725).

    However, his fortunes have taken a turn in 2020, and he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Saints' Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that caused him to miss the team's next four games—Monday included.

    Thomas' absence raised questions about whether Drew Brees is finally starting to show his age. The 41-year-old missed five games in 2019 but has largely avoided any sort of decline.

    Through four games, the veteran quarterback has thrown for 1,006 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions, production somewhat below his usual standards. That isn't necessarily surprising when New Orleans has had to count on Alvin Kamara to be its leading receiver without Thomas.

    Having the two-time All-Pro out for another game is a big blow for the Saints as they appear destined for a tight battle with the Bucs for the NFC South title.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Announces Schedule Changes

      Postponement of Broncos-Patriots to next week causes multiple games to be moved across the NFL 📲

      NFL Announces Schedule Changes
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Announces Schedule Changes

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Alex Smith Active for WAS

      QB is active today for the first time since his devastating leg injury in November 2018 🎥

      Alex Smith Active for WAS
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Alex Smith Active for WAS

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bold Predictions for Chargers vs. Saints Week 5

      Bold Predictions for Chargers vs. Saints Week 5
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Bold Predictions for Chargers vs. Saints Week 5

      Jake Luppino
      via NFL Analysis Network

      GMs on Darnold Trade Value

      Anonymous GM doesn’t think Jets could get a first-round pick back for Sam Darnold if they want to trade him (Schefter)

      GMs on Darnold Trade Value
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GMs on Darnold Trade Value

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report