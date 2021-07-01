Cowboys Rumors: Dallas 'Not Worried About' Dak Prescott's Injury amid Recovery

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have no concerns about quarterback Dak Prescott's return from a dislocated ankle.

Appearing Thursday on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Prescott has "passed all hurdles" in his rehab, and the Cowboys are "not worried about" his ability to bounce back.

Prescott missed all but five games last season because of the ankle injury, but the Cowboys still decided to sign him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension during the offseason.

Prior to getting injured last season, Prescott was on a historic pace, having thrown for 1,856 yards in just five games to go along with nine touchdowns and four interceptions as well. Prescott also rushed for three touchdowns in those five contests.

That came on the heels of the best passing season of Dak's career in 2019 when he completed 65.1 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns, as well as 11 interceptions.

The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler has made significant strides as a passer during his five-year NFL career, and there is a great deal of excitement regarding what he can potentially accomplish in 2021 if he is indeed healthy.

As noted by Fowler, the primary area of focus with Prescott is making sure he can plant and throw on his ankle during training camp, but given how well his rehab has gone thus far, there is no reason to believe any issues will arise.

The Cowboys are coming off a highly disappointing season that saw them go just 6-10 and miss the playoffs in an NFC East division that yielded a 7-9 champion in the Washington Football Team.

Poor defense played a big role in Dallas' struggles, as did a lack of consistent quarterback play with Prescott on the shelf.

After Dak was lost for the season, the Cowboys had three other quarterbacks start games for them in Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert.

Collectively, those three quarterbacks went just 4-7 and threw 16 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

Even with their deficiencies on defense, the Cowboys may have won the NFC East in 2020 with a healthy Prescott, which is why there is plenty of belief they will be able to bounce back in 2021.

The Cowboys arguably have one of the most talented teams in the NFC on paper, and with a healthy year out of Prescott, they figure to be the NFC East favorites over Washington, the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles.