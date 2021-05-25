Texans' Deshaun Watson Not Scheduled to be Deposed Before February 2022

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson won't be deposed until at least early next year.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Watson's deposition can't happen before Feb. 22, 2022.

Fowler noted the case against Watson, who is currently facing lawsuits from 22 different women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct, has entered the discovery phase.

Attorney Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, told Fowler the women suing the Texans quarterback would be deposed before his client.

In a response to the lawsuits filed, Hardin issued a statement last month denying all of the allegations against Watson:

"Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our client Deshaun Watson. Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him. Therefore, the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes."

The women in the lawsuits are all represented by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee. He said in a statement April 5, after a 22nd lawsuit was filed, that "other criminal complaints will follow, as previously indicated, in Houston and in other jurisdictions and with other agencies."

The Houston Police Department announced April 2 it opened an investigation into the allegations against Watson after a complaint was filed.

Watson is also being investigated by the NFL under the personal conduct policy. He remains under contract to the Texans, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the 25-year-old won't report to OTAs and still wants to be traded.