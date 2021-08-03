Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Set for WWE Championship Match at 2021 SummerSlam

Credit: WWE.com

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WWE made it official Monday with an announcement on Raw in Chicago.



The start of the Lashley vs. Goldberg rivalry came the night after Money in the Bank. Lashley decimated Kofi Kingston at the pay-per-view to retain the WWE title and then beat the returning Keith Lee the following night on Raw.

After Lashley's win over Lee, Goldberg made a surprise appearance and came face to face with Lashley. The WWE Hall of Famer declared, "I'm next," in an apparent reference to challenging the champ.

Lashley didn't initially accept the challenge, but they came face to face Monday, and after MVP ate a spear from Goldberg in retaliation for taunting Goldberg's son, the match was made official.

The 54-year-old Goldberg is among the most accomplished wrestlers in the history of the business. He held the World Heavyweight Championship once in WCW before becoming a two-time universal champion and one-time world heavyweight champion in WWE.

Goldberg dropped the universal title to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36 last year and wasn't seen again until early this year when he challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McIntyre won the match and gave Goldberg a two-match losing streak in the process, but Goldberg aimed high upon returning to the fold.

During Goldberg's absence, Lashley has been on the best run of his career. The All Mighty beat The Miz for the WWE Championship in March, marking his first world title win in WWE.

Lashley went on to defend the title against McIntyre multiple times, including at WrestleMania 37, and he destroyed a former WWE champion in Kingston at Money in the Bank for good measure.

Since Lashley is similar to Brock Lesnar in size, stature and strength, it made some sense for WWE to choose him as an opponent for Goldberg.

Some of Goldberg's best moments in WWE came with Lesnar as his opponent, including their match at WrestleMania 33.

If Goldberg and Lashley can do something similar at SummerSlam, their match has a chance to exceed expectations and be among the best on the show.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).