Luka Garza's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Pistons Roster

Former Iowa big man Luka Garza, who was the consensus men's college basketball player of the year for the 2020-21 season, is now a member of the Detroit Pistons after going 52nd overall in the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday.

Garza isn't the only All-American on the roster, as the Pistons added Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick.

Detroit also took Michigan's Isaiah Livers at No. 42, and Florida State forward Balsa Koprivica is also a Piston after the team acquired the No. 57 pick from the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that sent big man Mason Plumlee and No. 37 overall the other way, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Luka Garza

Position: C

Height: 6'11"

Pro Comparison: Mo Wagner



Scouting Report: College basketball's National Player of the Year, Garza lost weight and put an emphasis on improving his shooting during the pre-draft process, promising signs for his potential to fit cleaner in today's NBA.

Pistons Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jerami Grant, PF: $20M (2023)

Cory Joseph, PG: $12.4M (2022)

Cade Cunningham, PG: $8.1M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Killian Hayes, PG: $5.4M (2024)

Rodney McGruder, SG: $5M (2022)

Josh Jackson, SG: $4.9M (2022)

Sekou Doumbouya, SF: $3.4M (2023)

Isaiah Stewart, C: $3.2M (2024)

Saddiq Bey, SG: $2.8M (2024)

Jahlil Okafor, C: $2M (2022)

Deividas Sirvydis, SF: $1.4M (2023)

Tyler Cook, PF: $1M (2022)

Isaiah Livers, F (No. 42 overall pick)

Luka Garza, C (No. 52 overall pick)

Balsa Koprivica, C (No. 57 overall pick)

Free Agents

Dennis Smith Jr., PG: RFA

Wayne Ellington, SG: UFA

Hamidou Diallo, SG: RFA

Saben Lee, PG: RFA

Frank Jackson, PG: UFA

Garza averaged 24.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks during his senior season with the Hawkeyes en route to the Associated Press Player of the Year award, first-team All-American honors, the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy.

He landed at No. 50 on Wasserman's July 15 big board.

"It's easier today to picture Garza playing regular NBA minutes today than it was during the season," Wasserman wrote.

"He showed up to the combine over 20 pounds lighter and looked like a natural shooter during hours worth of drills. He's rebranding himself, now looking more like a stretch 5 than a low-post bruiser."

Garza will look to fill that stretch 5 role with Detroit.

