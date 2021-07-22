76ers' Top Targets at Pick No. 28 in 2021 NBA Draft

1 of 3

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Jared Butler is the early winner of the draft process after being medically cleared by the league's fitness-to-play panel. That shifts the conversation around him all back to basketball, where the combo guard can contribute at both ends of the court.

Offensively, Philly will be drawn to his ability to create shots, make them off the dribble and finish around the basket. The 20-year-old can ditch defenders off the bounce, generate offense out of pick-and-rolls and pull up for deep threes. But he does all this without dominating the ball, which is a must for the Sixers since they run so much offense through Joel Embiid and—if he's still around next season—Ben Simmons.

Defensively, Butler maximizes everything he can coax out of his 6'2" frame. His lack of size might restrict the matchups he can handle, but he always gives great effort and knows where to be off the ball.

If Sixers fans were excited when the team acquired George Hill, they should be excited about Butler, who offers a similar blend of skills and smarts.