Warriors' Top Targets at Pick No. 7 in 2021 NBA Draft

While Stephen Curry spent the 2020-21 season redefining offensive brilliance, his teammates struggled to move the needle at that end. Even though the Warriors rostered the scoring champion, they still finished 20th in offensive efficiency.

That speaks to the team's need for non-Curry shot-creation, an itch that a healthy Klay Thompson can't really help scratch.

But James Bouknight could. He can find his shots whenever he wants against set defenses and in transition, and he can score from all three levels.

The 20-year-old could lead Golden State's second unit already next season if the coaching staff can hone his playmaking ability.