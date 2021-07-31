Way-Too-Early 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Welcome to the Chet Holmgren Hype Machine

12 of 12

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

21. Dallas Mavericks: Max Christie (Michigan State, SG, Freshman)



22. Denver Nuggets: Roko Prkacin (Cibona, PF, 2002)



23. Philadelphia 76ers: Jabari Walker (Colorado, PF, Sophomore)



24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): TyTy Washington (Kentucky, PG/SG, Freshman)



25. Utah Jazz: Nolan Hickman (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)



26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Suns): Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, SF, 2003)



27. Golden State Warriors: Matthew Mayer (Baylor, SF/PF, Senior)



28. Milwaukee Bucks: Michael Foster (G League Ignite, PF, 2003)



29. Los Angeles Lakers: Julian Champagnie (St. John's, SF, Junior)



30. Miami Heat (via Nets): Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)



Prkacin was easily the most surprising withdrawal of the 2021 draft. He was ready to draw first-round looks after receiving an invite to the NBA combine and productive seasons in the Croatian and Adriatic Leagues. Next season, he figures to consistently be one of the better players on the floor, and he'll still be younger than some incoming NCAA freshmen.



At 6'10", he has an NBA power forward skill set in order to shoot, attack closeouts and space and finish above the rim. In April, he exploded for 29-point and 38-point games at just 18.



Turning 20, Washington is old for his class, but he should emerge as one of Kentucky's top scoring options with his slashing and shooting ability.



Keep an eye on Walker at Colorado. Flashes of shooting, rebounding activity and defensive versatility hint at a future NBA fit for a 6'8" forward.



Baylor lost four starters, so Mayer should be in line for a lot more touches and shots. His versatility popped in spurts throughout the season, with the 6'9" big able to shoot, pass and finish.



Foster (6'9", 220 lbs) has the body of a big with the skill set of a wing. How efficiently he can execute in the G League will determine whether he moves into the top 20 or falls out of the first round.



Champagnie pulled out of the 2021 draft and now looks poised to emerge as one of college basketball's top scorers and shot-makers.