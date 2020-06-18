Early Scouting Reports for the Most Interesting 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

1 of 9

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For Duke commit AJ Griffin, there is a path toward the No. 1 overall spot on the 2022 NBA draft board.

At Archbishop Stepinac, the ball belongs to R.J. Davis, who'll give North Carolina microwave offense next season. But under the NBA scouting lens, eyes immediately shift toward the powerful 6'6" forward with toned arms, wide shoulders, a 7-foot wingspan and plus athletic abilities.

He supports eye-popping physical tools with a unique perimeter skill level to create mismatches and scoring upside.

In four games with USA basketball at the U16 Americas Championship, Griffin registered per-40 minute numbers of 29.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.1 steals and 6.0 assists on 4-of-11 shooting from three.

With an NBA combo-forward body at 16 years old, he's also already flashed high-level ball-handling moves for shot creation away from the basket—whether it's east-west as a dribble jump-shooter or north-south while attacking the rim.

The ease with which he can get shots off leads to some low-percentage attempts, but he's capable from all over the floor with predetermined pull-ups and fallaways and improvised one-handers off counter footwork.

Though his high-arching three-ball needs fine-tuning, he made 13 threes in the 12 high school games he played this season (per MaxPreps.com) while demonstrating enough shot-making skill and confidence for scouts to project him as a regular threat during his 20s.

Defensively, it's tough to top his combination of mobility, strength and length for a non-center. His steals and blocks appear effortless against teenagers. If Griffin's effort and IQ develop in the right direction, they could unlock major defensive upside in terms of contesting shots and versatility.

He's our way-too-early No. 1 for a draft that's two years away.