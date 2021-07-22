Lakers' Top Targets at Pick No. 22 in 2021 NBA Draft

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers need to walk away from the upcoming 2021 NBA draft with someone they can throw into next season's rotation.

Whether that's an incoming rookie or an established player acquired in a draft-night deal is up to them. The important thing is they uncover a pathway to a useful player who can assist in another championship quest guided by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If the Lakers stand pat at No. 22, the following three prospects all seem up to the task.