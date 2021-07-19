WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 19

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a huge night for WWE as live crowds returned in full force. The WWE Universe was electric during what is often considered one of the year's most exciting events.

Nikki A.S.H. won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase after overcoming seven other Superstars. She shocked the crowd and beat the odds when she climbed over six other women on three ladders to grab the case and claim victory.

On the men's side, Big E won the MITB briefcase in one of the most emotional moments of the show. He looked as excited as we have ever seen him, and both wrestlers and fans took to social media to congratulate the powerhouse of The New Day.

AJ Styles and Omos retained the Raw Tag Team Championships, and Bobby Lashley kept the WWE title with a decisive victory over Kofi Kingston. Charlotte also became the new Raw women's champion by beating Rhea Ripley.

After Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain the Universal Championship, John Cena made his return to one of the biggest pops of the night. He seemed to challenge Reigns by stepping up to him but also promised to be on this week's Raw during a post-show speech to the live crowd.