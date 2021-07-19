WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 19

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 19July 19, 2021
Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a huge night for WWE as live crowds returned in full force. The WWE Universe was electric during what is often considered one of the year's most exciting events.
Nikki A.S.H. won the women's Money in the Bank briefcase after overcoming seven other Superstars. She shocked the crowd and beat the odds when she climbed over six other women on three ladders to grab the case and claim victory.
On the men's side, Big E won the MITB briefcase in one of the most emotional moments of the show. He looked as excited as we have ever seen him, and both wrestlers and fans took to social media to congratulate the powerhouse of The New Day.
AJ Styles and Omos retained the Raw Tag Team Championships, and Bobby Lashley kept the WWE title with a decisive victory over Kofi Kingston. Charlotte also became the new Raw women's champion by beating Rhea Ripley.
After Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain the Universal Championship, John Cena made his return to one of the biggest pops of the night. He seemed to challenge Reigns by stepping up to him but also promised to be on this week's Raw during a post-show speech to the live crowd.
John Cena Is Back to Open the Show
As Raw began with a silent crowd, John Cena's music hit and made everybody stand up to cheer for The Peacemaker as he returned to the red brand for the first time in over a year.
He hyped up the crowd and joked about his role in the upcoming Suicide Squad. He then spoke about Sunday and ruining Reigns' celebration. He said returning to WWE only happened because the crowd is back and he wanted to share his love with the WWE Universe.
He said Reigns was also responsible for his return because he is after the Universal Championship, and he wants his shot at SummerSlam. He talked some trash about The Tribal Chief before Riddle made his way to the ring. They said "Bro" to each other several times and then Cena just left.
Grade: B+
Analysis
Few Superstars can hype up a crowd like Cena. He has real passion that comes through when he speaks. It was a smart move to bring him back right as crowds returned.
Unfortunately, this segment didn't accomplish much. We already knew he was going after Reigns. All this did was set a date for SummerSlam, which was something we all saw coming.
Riddle's presence got a pop from the crowd but ultimately did nothing to make the segment better. Cena was the star, Riddle was just an extra.
Riddle and Viking Raiders vs. John Morrison, AJ Styles and Omos
Riddle and AJ Styles started this six-man tag match for their teams with a quick exchange that ended with Styles on the receiving end of a big backdrop.
John Morrison tagged in but Riddle took him down into a submission right away. JoMo countered and hit a few strikes before The Bro unloaded on him with some hits of his own.
Erik and Ivar took over and double-teamed Morrison to keep him isolated. We got to the obligatory spot when everyone got involved and it ended with Omos launching Styles onto everyone else.
We returned from a break to see Riddle taking a beating from Omos. Johnny Drip Drip came in and failed to make Riddle tap out to a submission. Erik got the hot tag and blocked every strike Styles threw at him.
After a few more tags and close calls, Riddle tricked Omos into thinking The Miz sprayed him with a drip stick. This allowed Erik and Ivar to hit The Viking Experience for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Considering Morrison and Ricochet were feuding the past few weeks, it was surprising to see Riddle on the babyface team instead of the high-flyer.
The match was good if a little predictable. It followed a well-tested formula for six-man matches. The Viking Raiders get to stay in the hunt for the tag titles with this win, and Riddle may begin a feud with Morrison and The Miz.
The crowd was into the action and the match had a few fun moments. It wasn't a bad way to get the action going.