Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2021

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2021July 16, 2021
- Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Edge (Universal Championship)
- AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders (Raw Tag Team Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship)
- Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Big E vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Kevin Owens vs. Drew McIntyre (men's Money in the Bank)
- Natalya vs. Tamina vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. (women's Money in the Bank)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Graham Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
After more than a year of events in the Performance Center and ThunderDome, WWE is finally back on the road with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday's show, according to WWE.com:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Erik Beaston
Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
Q: What is your opinion of how WWE has booked this feud?
Any time WWE repeatedly beats the champion, be it in singles or tag team action, I'm always wary. While most will argue "it takes nothing away from them," it does diminish the significance of the title. If the champion cannot beat the competition regardless of whether the title is up for grabs, what does it say about the gold he carries? Does it imply that he only works hard to win when the title is on the line?
Sure, the company is trying to tell the story of an overconfident champion knocked back to reality by the losses, but that story rarely works. And now, Xavier Woods has a win over the world champion that is unlikely to be addressed. So you heated up Woods just to cool him back down, sacrificed Lashley's aura and did nothing to help Kingston, no matter how great he has been throughout it all.
It's just not a terribly effective bit of storytelling and is likely to be forgotten immediately after Sunday's show as the company looks toward SummerSlam.
Women's Money in the Bank
Q: Based solely on your personal opinion without taking booking into account, who would you like to see win?
I am unapologetically a fan of Zelina Vega. While we know she can talk and has an undeniable camera presence, for whatever reason we have seen not nearly enough of her in-ring talents on display. A win in the MITB ladder match would give her an opportunity to do more than she has ever been allowed to as an in-ring performer while also proving to the skeptics that she was not brought back for no reason or with no real direction.
Given how WWE has fumbled a wealth of talented performers, her husband (AEW's Malakai Black) included, now is the time to emphatically announce to the world that it has plans for her to be the star she probably should have been a while ago.
Graham Matthews
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte
Q: Lay out the best possible finish and winner for this match and why it would be the way to go.
As underwhelming as this rivalry has been, I expect this to be another quality encounter from these two. With Ripley unintentionally getting disqualified against Flair at Hell in a Cell, I'm expecting (or more so hoping) that we get a clean finish at Money in the Bank.
Ripley has yet to beat Flair one-on-one, so that should happen here in clean fashion so that both women can move on. But that's not the vibe I'm getting at this stage of the storyline.
Men's Money in the Bank
Q: If you were a bookie, which Superstar would have the best odds of winning this match?
Big E should be considered the odds-on favorite for the men's Money in the Bank match. Ricochet, Morrison, Riddle, Owens and Nakamura are all great additions to the contest, but none of them have a chance of winning. The only other people that make storyline sense are McIntyre and Rollins. Considering neither of them need it, Big E is the best bet of the bunch.
Jeff J
Roman Reigns vs. Edge
Q: With The Usos now back on the same page with Reigns, how big of a factor do you think they will be in this match?
I think they will get involved as always, but the Mysterios will make the save for Edge. The Usos are a more dangerous unit now that they are all aligned with Reigns, so it should make for extreme chaos outside the ring.
Men's Money in the Bank
Q: Which Superstar would get the biggest pop if they won?
It has to be Big E. A celebrated superstar whom fans have clamored for to win a world title. Plus, seeing E climb a ladder to reach the top and the consequent celebration? Count me in.
Chris Mueller
The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos
Q: What would be the most satisfying outcome of this match?
As much as I want to see Erik and Ivar hold the titles again and have a good reign, I don't see them winning Sunday. Or rather, I don't see Styles and Omos losing the belts right now. If they are going to retain, Omos needs to be a one-man wrecking crew. Having him singlehandedly decimate the Vikings would be the best way to get him over.
Women's Money in the Bank
Q: Based on recent booking, who has the best chance of winning?
It feels like this is Liv Morgan's match to lose. WWE has had her jump through hoops and defeat multiple people to earn her spot. This is her moment to shine. WWE kept her after getting rid of Ruby Riott, so hopefully that means it has plans to push her. Vega is another realistic option, but Morgan is my pick to win.
Predictions
- Men's Money in the Bank: Big E (EB, GM, CM), Owens (JJ)
- Women's Money in the Bank: Morgan (EB, GM, CM), Bliss (JJ)
- Roman Reigns (EB, GM, JJ, CM) vs. Edge
- Bobby Lashley (EB, GM, JJ, CM) vs. Kofi Kingston
- Rhea Ripley (EB, JJ, CM) vs. Charlotte (GM)
- The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (EB, GM, JJ, CM)
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices.