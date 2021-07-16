Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Money in the Bank 2021

1 of 5

Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston

Q: What is your opinion of how WWE has booked this feud?

Any time WWE repeatedly beats the champion, be it in singles or tag team action, I'm always wary. While most will argue "it takes nothing away from them," it does diminish the significance of the title. If the champion cannot beat the competition regardless of whether the title is up for grabs, what does it say about the gold he carries? Does it imply that he only works hard to win when the title is on the line?

Sure, the company is trying to tell the story of an overconfident champion knocked back to reality by the losses, but that story rarely works. And now, Xavier Woods has a win over the world champion that is unlikely to be addressed. So you heated up Woods just to cool him back down, sacrificed Lashley's aura and did nothing to help Kingston, no matter how great he has been throughout it all.

It's just not a terribly effective bit of storytelling and is likely to be forgotten immediately after Sunday's show as the company looks toward SummerSlam.

Women's Money in the Bank

Q: Based solely on your personal opinion without taking booking into account, who would you like to see win?

I am unapologetically a fan of Zelina Vega. While we know she can talk and has an undeniable camera presence, for whatever reason we have seen not nearly enough of her in-ring talents on display. A win in the MITB ladder match would give her an opportunity to do more than she has ever been allowed to as an in-ring performer while also proving to the skeptics that she was not brought back for no reason or with no real direction.

Given how WWE has fumbled a wealth of talented performers, her husband (AEW's Malakai Black) included, now is the time to emphatically announce to the world that it has plans for her to be the star she probably should have been a while ago.