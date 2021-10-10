Devontae Booker's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Saquon Barkley's Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out to return after being carted back to the team's locker room.

This is a tough blow for a player who returned to the field after suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears last year. The Penn State product has been a superstar talent at his best, notably leading the NFL with 2,028 scrimmage yards during his rookie year in 2018.

Unfortunately, the Giants will have to play without Barkley, and Devontae Booker is next on the depth chart.

Booker entered the game with seven carries for 22 yards and three catches for 14 yards.

The Giants signed the ex-Denver Bronco and Las Vegas Raider to a two-year, $5.5 million contract last offseason. The 29-year-old had 507 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 110 touches in 2020.

From a fantasy perspective, it's worth placing a waiver claim on Booker in season-long leagues, but there are reservations against him breaking out despite the possible increased opportunities.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For starters, Booker has never consistently soldiered the backfield load in his career outside a six-game stretch in which he averaged 20.5 touches per contest, per Pro Football Reference. That was in his rookie season of 2016, and the fourth-rounder out of Utah has largely been a backup and passing-down option ever since.

It's not realistic to think that Booker will go out there and soak up 20 touches per game.

Second, the Giants have multiple backfield options. New York can turn to rookie Gary Brightwell out of Arizona if it so chooses, for example.

Third, if last year is any indication, head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett may not be inclined to ride one back until Barkley returns.

Wayne Gallman was the team's top rusher after Barkley went down, but he averaged 11.9 touches per game, according to Pro Football Reference. Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis also saw work.

The Giants overhauled their entire backfield outside Barkley in the offseason, but the guess here is that New York takes a similar approach and doesn't anoint any one player as the backfield bell-cow in his absence.

In addition, the Giants have a strong pass-catching crew this year, so the team could opt to take to the air more with new talents like Kenny Golladay and Kyle Rudolph in the mix.

In sum, Booker is worth adding in season-long leagues, but unless you're in a pinch to plug in a starter, better options could be had. The same goes for daily fantasy leagues, as Booker may not get the touches suitable for a true No. 1 running back.