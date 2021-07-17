Every NFL Team's Secret Weapon for 2021

0 of 32

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The NFL is undoubtedly a star-driven league. Football is also a team-based sport. This means that many fans root for the uniforms more than for individuals, and only the league's biggest names are easily recognizable.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a run to Super Bowl LV, for example, players like Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski regularly grabbed the spotlight. Casual fans were far less familiar with wideout Scott Miller, who recorded 501 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season and was arguably the team's offensive secret weapon.

Now that Miller is a Super Bowl champion, he's far less likely to fly under the radar, and similar players on each NFL franchise are waiting to emerge.

Here, we'll take a look at each team's secret weapon for 2021. We'll focus primarily on players who have never been named to the Pro Bowl or a first-team All-Pro selection but who could be key cogs during the 2021 season. For some teams, assistant coaches who aren't regularly recognized will be considered.

Rookie first- and second-round picks will also be excluded, as most of them got their fair share in the spotlight before, during and after this spring's draft.