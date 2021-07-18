WWE Superstars John Cena Should Face After Roman Reigns

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Once the rumored match against universal champion Roman Reigns is completed, the WWE Universe is wondering who John Cena could fight next if he does make his triumphant return to Raw or SmackDown.

While Reigns is the top star in the company, Cena should be back on WWE programming to put over the talented Superstars the company is looking to establish or cement as top stars, including Bobby Lashley, Sheamus and Apollo Crews.

Here are the top options for Cena after his rumored feud with Reigns is over.

Bobby Lashley

After Reigns banishes Cena from SmackDown, the leader of the Cenation should tuck his tail between his legs and make his way to the red brand as part of an effort to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Just as Reigns will likely beat Cena to cement his status as a top star, Lashley should do the same and send the former face of the company back to Hollywood.

Lashley has been arguably the most entertaining part of Raw on a weekly basis thanks to his dominant in-ring performances and the elite mic work of MVP. With Cena and MVP going toe-to-toe on promos and the WWE champion carrying the former world champion in the ring, the result would be instant gold.

If Cena does return for a long-term run, he should be there to put over stars to build their credibility, thus helping the company sustain its momentum when he does leave again.

Sheamus

The United States champion Sheamus has been one of the top performers inside the ThunderDome, but the return of live audiences will help his credibility even more, especially if he were to challenge Cena.

Cena's United States Championship open challenges are just a part of his long history with the secondary title, and a feud against old foe Sheamus would make for an ideal midcard storyline. He doesn't have to be in pay-per-view main events to put over Superstars like the Celtic Warrior.

Instead, the former world champion and Hollywood star should be looking to help WWE's creative team put over its top names to wrestling fans as they start returning to the stands this summer.

Apollo Crews

One of Cena's best runs from his past several years with WWE revolved around his aforementioned United States Championship open challenges. This time around, he should help make another secondary title feel important.

Apollo Crews and the Intercontinental Championship should be on notice.

Crews has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE in recent months, but he has already run through most of the top face challengers on SmackDown. After losing to Reigns at SummerSlam, Cena should turn his attention to the IC champion.

Add in the fact that Cena would also have to go through a monster heel like Commander Azeez, and the stage is set for Cena to put over a fresh face and make the intercontinental title feel important again.

