Roman Reigns on The Rock, John Cena Return Rumors: 'If I Were Them, I'd Stay on Set'

Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

Universal champion Roman Reigns responded to rumors of matches against The Rock and John Cena on Wednesday.

During an interview with ESPN's SportsNation, Reigns suggested The Rock and Cena should remain in Hollywood rather than testing their might against him:

"Yeah, that [a match with The Rock] is a dream for a lot of our fans, but it ain't a dream for his, you know what I mean? I get a lot of this with both Dwayne and John. These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it.

"If I were these guys, I don't know if I'd wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody. If I were them, I'd stay on set and keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to the ring…is what I would do."

Given that Reigns is far and away WWE's biggest star and the face of the company currently, there has inevitably been speculation about him facing some of the biggest stars from years past.

Reigns vs. The Rock has long been considered a dream match since Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are real-life cousins.

Roman's heel character over the past year has seen him refer to himself as "The Tribal Chief" and "The Head of the Table," suggesting that he is the primary provider and the top dog in his family.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That would be the perfect platform for a rivalry between Reigns and The Rock given the latter is the biggest movie star in the world and undoubtedly has greater means to provide for the family than Reigns does.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported recently that WWE "hopes" The Rock will be able to appear at Survivor Series in November, and if he does, it could allow the company to set the stage for Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas next year.

Reigns vs. Cena could be a match that happens even sooner if rumors on Cena's WWE return are to be believed.

Cena's absence from WWE hasn't been as long as The Rock's, who hasn't had a match since WrestleMania 32 more than five years ago. Cena hasn't wrestled in over a year, though, with his last match coming against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.

It marks Cena's longest absence since his main roster debut in 2002, but there is hope he can return soon since his filming commitments for the HBO Max series Peacemaker have come to an end.

Meltzer (h/t Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co) reported that WWE is working on a SummerSlam main event of Reigns vs. Cena.

SummerSlam will be even bigger than normal at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, as it will be one of the first major shows with fans in attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE conceivably wants to make SummerSlam feel like a WrestleMania-esque event, and closing it with two of the biggest stars in wrestling over the past 20 years in Reigns and Cena would help accomplish that goal.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).