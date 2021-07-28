Joey Gallo Reportedly Traded to Yankees from Rangers Ahead of Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Joey Gallo reportedly has a new home.

The New York Yankees are trading for the former Texas Rangers slugger, according to Levi Weaver of The Athletic. Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reported the Yankees will also receive left-handed pitcher John King, while the Rangers will get a "big haul of prospects."

Gallo is one of the more dangerous home run hitters in baseball. He's well on the way to his third 40-dinger season, hitting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBI, 57 runs and a .869 OPS this season. He ripped 41 homers in 2017 and 40 in 2018, though injuries limited him to 79 games in the 2019 season and the COVID-19 pandemic cut the 2020 campaign short.

The 27-year-old has generally played in the outfield during his career but also could serve as the Yankees' designated hitter.

Gallo is arbitration-eligible for one more season before becoming a free agent ahead of the 2023 offseason. That factor, along with the Rangers stumbling to a putrid 36-65 record this season, made him a trade candidate before the July 30 trade deadline.

"In my head and in my heart, I believe I will be a Ranger," he told reporters on July 13. "But at the end of the day, I know it is a business and if the team feels it is fit better elsewhere, I will understand it."

The Rangers ultimately chose to move on as they stockpile young players and assets. The Yankees will be glad they did.

The 52-47 Yankees have been a disappointment this year, given the talent they've accumulated. But a lineup with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez shouldn't struggle to score runs. And Gallo should provide a major upgrade in left field, with Brett Gardner and Clint Frazier toiling this year.

Gallo may not cure all of New York's surprising ills, but he'll help.