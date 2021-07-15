Braves' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 MLB Season

0 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Relative to preseason expectations, the Atlanta Braves might be baseball's most disappointing team in 2021 because of their 44-45 record at the All-Star break.

A year after coming one win away from reaching the World Series, little has gone right. And things went from bad to worse when superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. was lost for the year to a torn ACL days before he was set to start in the All-Star Game.

The wide-open nature of the National League East division means they are still only four games back in the standings even with a sub-.500 record, and that could be enough to chase another postseason appearance, especially with Freddie Freeman headed for free agency.

Ahead is a preview for the second half of the season, complete with potential X-factors, a trade deadline outlook and a blueprint for this Braves team to still reach the postseason.