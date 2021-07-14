Ranking the 5 Best Stables in WWE and AEW Today

0 of 6

Photo credit: WWE.com

Stables are an integral part of professional wrestling. Every popular era is synonymous with a rambunctious collective such as The Four Horsemen, nWo, D-Generation X or Bullet Club. Sure, they can appear to be outdated at times, but it's a concept that never quite goes out of style.

Today, stables are back in a big way at every major company.

All Elite Wrestling seems to rely on a system similar to New Japan Pro-Wrestling or Stardom where units are a vital part of the storytelling and matchmaking process. Meanwhile, NXT has made great use of factions like The Undisputed Era, and it continues to introduce new entertaining groups that fit its audience.

Unfortunately, WWE split up many of the interesting groups on SmackDown and Raw before they could make a long-term impact. The Hurt Business was the most recent casualty. The dapper foursome were an invaluable act during the pandemic era, so it's hard to understand why the company disbanded them so prematurely.

After all, a great stable isn't simply a way to put noteworthy stars together in a supergroup. It's a way to raise the profile of midcarders like Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Nevertheless, these are five AEW and WWE factions that have managed to elevate their members and produce engaging storylines.