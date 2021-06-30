X

    The New Day Named Greatest Tag Team in WWE History; The Hardy Boyz Ranked No. 2

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 1, 2021

    The New Day has been named as the No. 1 tag team in WWE history.

    The ex-trio, which consisted of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E, finished first upon the conclusion of the WWE's 50 Greatest Tag Teams series on Peacock. 

    B/R Wrestling provided a glimpse at some of their accomplishments:

    B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling

    WWE ranks The New Day as the greatest tag team in history<br><br>🥞 11x tag team champions<br>🥞 7x SmackDown tag champs (record)<br>🥞 483 days as Raw tag champs (record)<br><br>The Power of Positivity. <a href="https://t.co/i4mr3ScAo2">pic.twitter.com/i4mr3ScAo2</a>

    Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co provided the entire list. The Hardy Boyz earned the No. 2 spot, and Hart Foundation, Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz rounded out the top five.

    Other notable honorees included The the Legion of Doom (No. 6), The New Age Outlaws (No. 8) and the Rock N’ Sock Connection (No. 16).

    Big E responded to the New Day's honor.

    Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE

    I know many will disagree with the list but being named the greatest tag team of all time makes me reflect on our journey. I’m massively grateful for <a href="https://twitter.com/TrueKofi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TrueKofi</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/AustinCreedWins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AustinCreedWins</a>. I’m thankful we bet on ourselves &amp; were unafraid to pursue a path that felt right for us.

    Kingston and Woods still wrestle together on the Raw brand.

    New Day formed in 2014, and the trio began wrestling in November of that year. They soon won back-to-back Tag Team of the Year honors from Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 2015 and 2016.

    The 11-time tag team champions broke up in 2020 when Big E embarked on a singles career on SmackDown while Kingston and Woods were drafted to the red brand. 

