Browns Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are going to have a hard time cutting the 2021 roster down to 53 this season. With several key additions in the draft and free agency joining a talented roster, some tough decisions are going to be made.

With a roster this talented, some of those decisions will be made in training camp.

Those who stand out will be given the opportunity to compete on a team that has serious playoff aspirations. But some talented players will ultimately be free to pursue employment with other teams.

It's important to note that while general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski found success in 2020, this is still a rebuild that's in progress. Some players were played out of necessity last year but may not have a spot this season.

Here's a look at a few names who are going to have to impress right away when the team descends upon Berea.