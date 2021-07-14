NBA Finals 2021: Odds, Prop Bets, Score Prediction for Suns vs. Bucks Game 4

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals will determine what kind of series is in store for hoop heads.

Either the Phoenix Suns will grab a commanding 3-1 lead, or the Milwaukee Bucks will tie things up 2-2 and turn this into a best-of-three affair.

The on-court action should be phenomenal, so why not grab some of it for yourself?

The wagering portion of the fanbase should have a field day with this championship collision, so let's examine all the need-to-know betting options on the board, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, before breaking out the crystal ball to provide a final score prediction.

Game 4 Odds

Spread: Milwaukee Bucks -4.5

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Over/Under: 220.5

Player Prop Bets

Points Over/Under



Giannis Antetokounmpo: 34.5

Devin Booker: 27.5

Khris Middleton: 24.5

Chris Paul: 21.5

Jrue Holiday: 19.5

Rebounds Over/Under

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.5

Deandre Ayton: 12.5

Khris Middleton: 7.5

Jae Crowder: 6.5

Assists Over/Under

Chris Paul: 8.5

Jrue Holiday: 8.5

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 5.5

Khris Middleton: 5.5

Devin Booker: 4.5

Best Prop Bets

Numerically speaking, the oddsmakers set the bar just right with Booker's 27.5-point line. Through 19 playoff games, he has cleared that mark nine times and fallen short 10 times.

But the numbers can't account for the redemption he's surely seeking after laying a 10-point dud in Game 3. With eight 30-point outbursts already under his belt this postseason, he could bounce back in a huge way.

"He gets pretty scary after [a bad game]," Ayton told reporters. "Just knowing his mentality and knowing that games like that don't really slow him down."

The Suns need the good Booker to win this game, so look for them to try getting him going early and often. Hammer the over.

Staying in the scoring category, the under on Middleton netting 24.5 points looks tempting.

He might be the second option on Milwaukee, but really the Bucks offense is Antetokounmpo and everyone else.

To be clear, Middleton could put a big number on the scoreboard. He's gone for 25-plus points eight times this playoffs.

But I wouldn't bet on it. He has another nine games this postseason with fewer than 20 points, including two in this series.

Where Middleton should hit the over, though, is the modest 5.5-assist line he needs to clear.

Good things happen when the Bucks weaponize his playmaking. Milwaukee is 8-1 this postseason when he has at least six assists and 5-6 when he doesn't.

His ability to draw extra defenders on isolations and drives frees up the Bucks' shooters, and he's a savvy enough distributor to find them. To that end, he has racked up 14 assists over his last two outings and averaged 6.6 during his last eight games.

Score Prediction

The Bucks are unpredictable, so making an even educated guess about how this game will go is a scary proposition.

Saying that, Antetokounmpo has been the best player in this series, and it's not close. He leads or shares the series lead in points (34.3), rebounds (14.0) and blocks (1.3), while ranking second in steals (1.3) and tied for fourth in assists (4.7).

He should be phenomenal, just like the Bucks have been at home this postseason (8-1 with six double-digit wins).

Even with a bounce-back game from Booker, Milwaukee should continue the series trend of the home team holding serve.

Prediction: Bucks 114, Suns 108

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado, or Tennessee. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.