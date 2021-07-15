Celtics Sleeper Prospects to Target in 2021 NBA Draft

0 of 3

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

No one needs to tell the Boston Celtics they should be tracking sleepers ahead of the 2021 NBA draft.

Since they traded away their first-round selection in the trade that sent Kemba Walker out and brought Al Horford back to Boston, the Shamrocks are firmly planted in sleeper territory with only the 45th selection at their disposal.

While the hit rate at this spot obviously isn't great, the following three players could help Boston uncover a diamond in the rough.