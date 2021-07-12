49ers Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

As the start of training camp nears, it's time to look at some of the position battles that will be taking place on the San Francisco 49ers roster. Players will be aiming to secure jobs, and for some, they may be on the bubble and need to prove they are worthy of making the 53-man roster.

That's why this is an important time of year. And the competition will only heat up when the 49ers report to training camp on July 27 in Santa Clara, California.

Not everybody in camp is going to make the team. Some of them know that they will need to have strong showings if they do not want to be looking to secure another job before the 2021 season.

Here's a look at three players who could be in danger of being cut during camp.