NHL Stanley Cup Final 2021: Top Moments from Canadiens vs. Lightning Final

0 of 3

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

For the third time in their history, the Tampa Bay Lightning are the Stanley Cup champions. This time, they won the Cup less than a year after their previous championship celebration, as they also won it all inside the NHL bubble at the end of the 2019-20 season last September.

While that Cup win was memorable, the Bolts didn't get the opportunity to share the Stanley Cup Final with their fans. That was one of the biggest differences this year, especially considering Tampa Bay ended the series in Game 5 on its home ice at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning had an impressive postseason run, capped by a dominant showing against the Montreal Canadiens. Tampa Bay showcased exactly what has made it one of the top NHL teams of this era.

Here's a look back at the top moments from this year's Stanley Cup Final.