The Most Improved WWE and AEW Superstars in the Last 12 Months

Credit: WWE.com

With All Elite Wrestling, WWE and most other promotions in the United States returning to the road and a sense of normalcy, we are going to start looking back on the pandemic era as a period when the industry had the most uncertainty.

When all of this started, we had no idea what was going to happen. Would these companies go on hiatus? Would some of them go out of business? How would the business survive without its most important element: the live crowd?

At first, WWE and AEW struggled to figure out how to keep their weekly shows on the air and produce new content without violating any of the COVID-19 protocols that had been put in place. Those first couple of months featured a lot of replays of past shows and pay-per-view matches to fill time.

Both companies set up shop in their own backyards. WWE used the Performance Center before moving to the ThunderDome while AEW President Tony Khan was able to secure Daily's Place, which is connected to TIAA Bank Field where the Shahid Khan-owned Jacksonville Jaguars play.

We've seen a lot of wrestlers doing great work to keep their respective companies afloat, and some of them have actually benefited from the circumstances.

For the past year, AEW and WWE Superstars have been working in the same place every week. While that is not ideal for the business as a whole, it has allowed certain names to flourish because they have been able to spend more time working on their craft and less time on the road.

Let's take a look at some of the wrestlers who have improved the most during the past 12 months.