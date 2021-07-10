Jey Uso and Mysterios Return, Nox and Shotzi Debut and More SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

SmackDown opened with Reigns coming to the ring to deliver a promo directed at Edge, but it quickly turned into a segment about The Bloodline.

Jimmy came out and said he got in Edge's face last week for Reigns, but The Tribal Chief said he never asked him to do that. A moment later, Jey made his return looking fired up.

He told Reigns he was back to be his right-hand man, but he also said he wanted to become seven-time tag team champions with Jimmy, and he wanted to do it for the family.

Reigns said he has always supported this idea despite appearing to be against it when they first reunited several weeks ago. The trio hugged it out and appear to be back on the same page.

This segment revealed that not only is Jey back, but we also found out that Jimmy may not receive any punishment for his recent DUI, which was a hot topic of speculation this week leading up to the show.

Regardless of what is going on with these storylines, hopefully Jimmy's safety and wellbeing has been the priority.

Reigns will battle Edge at Money in the Bank, but we may also have a tag title bout in store for the near future.

The night ended with Edge and the returning Rey and Dominik Mysterio attacking Reigns and The Usos. With Rey and Dom back in the mix and The Usos reunited, it looks like we know what our next SmackDown tag title feud will be.