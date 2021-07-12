NBA Free Agents Who Can Put Contenders Over the Top

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Making a dent in free agency can be difficult for the NBA's mightiest contenders.

Title hopefuls are atop the Association's food chain because they're already really good, and being really good costs a bunch of money most of the time. Championship heavyweights are seldom working with actual cap space. They're left to mine gems and impactful fits using their mid-level exception and minimum deals or, theoretically, exploring sign-and-trade scenarios.

Our assembly of difference-making, contender-friendly free agents will be pieced together with these constraints in mind. Stars and fringe stars are eligible for inclusion—and will get the nod—but only if they're feasible sign-and-trade candidates or there are enough championship-potential suitors with cap space to create a market of really good teams for them.

Every free agent also needs to be considered, at minimum, a medium-high flight risk. Waxing about John Collins (restricted), Kawhi Leonard (player option) and Chris Paul (player option) doesn't make much sense when their incumbent squads remain favorites to keep them.

Accessibility and scalability are our guiding forces over everything else. We want to identity free agents who can have the largest impact across a variety of destinations, and who should fall within the typical contender's price range or be up for grabs via sign-and-trades.

Note: Since the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are currently in the Finals, they won't be listed as potential destinations.