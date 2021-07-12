Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Match Card and Predictions

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Money in the Bank 2021 on Sunday is the first big show for WWE after its return to the road. It has special significance for fans and the company alike, which means the results matter more than most this past year.

The card is unlikely to be set yet. Following Bayley's injury, one of the six scheduled matches was removed, and Bianca Belair instead will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the most important contests are set. Roman Reigns will face Edge in a match that was originally supposed to happen at WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley will battle a motivated Kofi Kingston, looking to repeat his huge WrestleMania 35 win.

Rhea Ripley will continue to try to outmaneuver Charlotte Flair. Both ladder match cards are mostly set, though the women's bout is still in need of two more participants from SmackDown.

This show will be WWE's chance to reshape the direction of Raw and SmackDown, and each result will be vital to setting that stage.