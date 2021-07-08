Celtics' Ideal 2021 NBA Mock Draft

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

If Boston Celtics coach-turned-president Brad Stevens wins his first NBA offseason in the front office, he probably won't do it on draft night.

He sacrificed the club's first-round pick to jettison Kemba Walker's burdensome contract (and bring Al Horford back to Boston), so unless Stevens brokers another deal, it will be one-and-done on draft night.

The Celtics own the 45th pick. At that point of the draft, they will be hoping to add someone capable of holding down a rotation spot. Any return greater than that is found money.

It might make sense for Stevens to lock in on a specialist, so we will identify the ideal prospects for three different skill sets who could be on the board at No. 45.