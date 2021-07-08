Warriors' Ideal 2021 NBA Mock Draft

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors need to build a bridge that takes them from this year's draft lottery to next year's NBA Finals.

It's an uber-optimistic aim, but between Stephen Curry's MVP-caliber play, Draymond Green's defensive dominance and Klay Thompson's return, there are just enough reasons to think it might work.

But the Dubs need to nail this offseason to make that happen. They will get their first crack at it during the draft, and they hold a pair of lottery picks to invest in prospects or flip for more win-now assistance.

Here we will identify the top prospects in both selection spots and then uncover what the Warriors would hope to find if they trade away these picks.