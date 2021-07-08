Lakers' Ideal 2021 NBA Mock Draft

1 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

A lot of teams are searching for upside at the draft. The Lakers should go a different route.

LeBron James is 36 years old, and Anthony Davis is 28. The time to go championship chasing is right now, so if L.A. keeps this pick, it needs to spend it on someone who can contribute to that effort.

Oregon's Chris Duarte could offer the perfect blend of readiness, shot-making and perimeter defense. This past season, he averaged 17.1 points while making 42.4 percent of his threes and a ridiculous 63.1 percent of his twos. He also earned All-Defense honors in the Pac-12 while swiping 1.9 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.

His 24th birthday is behind him, so the upside is minimal at best. But again, that's a concern for clubs on a different timeline than the Lakers. For them, his team defense, perimeter shooting, basketball IQ and polish could check both boxes as the best player available and the one who most clearly fits their needs.