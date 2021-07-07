Steelers Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of depth in their defensive front seven, but even with most starters settled at those positions, there is room for some players to move up the depth chart.

Robert Spillane made a case for more playing time in 2020 when Devin Bush was lost for the season. The two could be in direct competition throughout training camp.

If Spillane impresses as much as he did last season, he could even start alongside Bush on the inside of the linebacker unit with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith flanking them.

Pittsburgh has more questions to answer at defensive back, where it needs to replace Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton.

Joe Haden is the veteran in the cornerback group, but outside of him, there seems to be an open competition for a starting space.

A handful of players will have a chance to rise up the depth chart in August to take hold of a starting role.