Bucks vs. Suns: Latest Comments and Odds for 2021 NBA Finals

Matt York/Associated Press

Three-fifths of the Suns' starting five are playing in their first-ever postseason: Booker, Ayton and Mikal Bridges. Same goes for Cameron Johnson, their reserve leader in minutes played Tuesday night. Cameron Payne, who logged their second-most minutes off the bench, didn't have a regular role in his first two playoff appearances.

So, even though this was Paul's first Finals appearance, this roster is built to follow his lead. That's exactly what transpired on Tuesday, when he put forth a performance for the ages. He became the third player ever aged 36 or older to score 30-plus points in a Finals game, per ESPN Stats & Info, and delivered the first 30-point, eight-assist Finals debut since Michael Jordan, per SportsCenter.

Afterward, Booker hailed his backcourt mate as "the greatest leader to play this game." And, in a nod to Paul's uber-efficient shooting performance (12-of-19 from the field, 4-of-7 from distance and 4-of-4 at the line), Booker said simply, "Chris Paul's been a bucket, man."

Everything the Bucks tried against Paul didn't work. They switched heavily to try to disrupt the Suns' ball screens, and the Point God slithered his way past defenders to his attack zones all night. In addition to all the net shredding, he dished out nine assists and only turned the ball over twice in 37 minutes.

The Suns outscored the Bucks by 17 points when he was on the floor.

This was floor general execution at its finest, and it's the reason that Paul, who turned 36 in May, is the early favorite to be crowned Finals MVP.