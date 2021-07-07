Bears Players Who Can Climb Depth Chart with Impressive Camp

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

For NFL veterans with job security, training camp is a formality. For those fighting for a roster spot or playing time, it's the most important opportunity of their careers.

The Chicago Bears have plenty of the latter to consider heading into this year's camp. The team is set to descend upon Halas Hall toward the end of the month, giving rookies and veterans fighting for jobs alike just a few weeks to prepare.

General manager Ryan Pace wasn't able to bring in a ton of new faces due to salary-cap restrictions, but there will still be plenty of competition. The depth chart for several positions is far from settled, and a few of the seven draft picks Pace made in the 2021 draft will assuredly have opportunities.

Those opportunities start in camp. Here are a few names to keep an eye on who could carve out a role if they impress with the start of official practices.