Early Predictions for the 2021 NHL Offseason

The 2021 NHL offseason could shape up to be one of the busiest in some time.

Several noteworthy stars, such as Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, have surfaced as trade candidates. Some of them could be moved during draft weekend July 23-24.

Free agency could also provide some drama when the market opens July 28. This year's notable unrestricted free agents include Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

The expansion draft July 21 will provide additional spice to this offseason. The Seattle Kraken can select a player from each club except the Vegas Golden Knights. They could find quality talent for their inaugural roster.

