Updated Rankings for the Top Landing Spots for Sabres Captain Jack Eichel

This is not the way the story was supposed to end.

When the Buffalo Sabres plucked Jack Eichel with the second pick in the 2015 NHL draft, there was little reason to believe they would still be so far from a title six years later.

After all, Eichel was so prolific in a single year at Boston University—26 goals and 71 points in 40 games—that he became just the second freshman to win the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's best college player.

And it's not as if he hasn't translated the production to the pros.

In fact, Eichel scored no fewer than 24 goals in his first five seasons and was a point-per-game player in 2018-19 (82 points in 77 games) and 2019-20 (78 points in 68 games) after becoming the team's captain.

But then 2020-21 happened.

Flush with optimism after the surprise signing of free agent Taylor Hall, the Sabres were racked by injuries and ineffectual play, plummeting toward the bottom of the league as Eichel was limited to just 21 games and Hall was dealt to the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline.

The team missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season, matching a league record.

Eichel cited a "disconnect" with the organization over treatment of a neck injury during the team's season-ending clean-out day, triggering suggestions that general manager Kevyn Adams would consider offers to move the disgruntled star rather than have the drama affect a rebuild.

It's been the top off-ice story as the league winds through the postseason, so the B/R hockey team has pored over the tea leaves to come up with updated rankings for the would-be landing spots for a proven 24-year-old who is under contract for five more years and $50 million.

Take a look at what we came up with, and drop a line with a viewpoint or two of your own.

