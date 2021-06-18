Ranking the Top 5 Landing Spots for Hurricanes Defenseman Dougie Hamilton

Ranking the Top 5 Landing Spots for Hurricanes Defenseman Dougie HamiltonJune 18, 2021
Dougie Hamilton is slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 28. Before that date, however, the 28-year-old defenseman can gauge his popularity among NHL general managers.
On June 14, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Carolina Hurricanes gave Hamilton permission to speak to other teams.
This is a unique opportunity for him and his agent to scour the market well before its opening date. Under the previous collective bargaining agreement, impending unrestricted free agents had a five- to seven-day interview window to speak with other clubs before the market opened. However, that was eliminated when the CBA was extended in 2020.
Hamilton is completing a six-year, $34.5 million contract that carried an annual average value of $5.75 million. The top defenseman in this summer's market, he's a skillful puck-mover and an invaluable contributor to the Hurricanes offense, finishing fourth on the team in total points (121) since 2018-19. He could receive offers exceeding $8 million annually.
Friedman suggested this creates the possibility of a sign-and-trade. If the 6'6", 229-pounder receives an offer from a rival club that the Hurricanes can't or won't match by July 28, Carolina can sign and trade him to that team and avoid losing him for nothing. Hamilton would get the benefit of an extra year on his deal in such a scenario.
The defenseman also has the chance to return to the Hurricanes if he doesn't find a better offer.
Hamilton's skills could garner plenty of interest from clubs seeking a top-two, right-side defenseman. Here's a look at the top five potential landing spots. Salary-cap space, blue-line fit and potential team interest factored into this ranking.
5. Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets reached the 2018 Western Conference Final in part because of a strong defense corps. Since then, their depth has been depleted by the departures of Dustin Byfuglien, Jacob Trouba, Tyler Myers and Ben Chiarot. After three consecutive early playoff exits, they could become a serious bidder for Hamilton.
On June 11, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reported Jets head coach Paul Maurice acknowledged his club's blue line has been "thin" for the past two seasons. Their defense was bailed out too often by 2020 Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck. Bell also reported GM Kevin Cheveldayoff wouldn't get into specific names but indicated he's always looking to improve his team.
Adding Hamilton would be a big step toward that goal, giving the Jets the top-pairing right-side blueliner they have lacked since Byfuglien last played for the team in 2019. He'd also mesh well on their offensive attack with scoring forwards Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and captain Blake Wheeler.
The Jets' payroll, however, could be a concern if Hamilton is willing to go to Winnipeg. They have $14.9 million in projected cap space next season, with restricted free agents like Andrew Copp and Neal Pionk and UFAs such as Paul Stastny and Mathieu Perreault to re-sign or replace.
Cheveldayoff has never made a big splash in the UFA pool and probably won't do so this year. Nevertheless, we can't rule out that possibility.
4. Philadelphia Flyers
Last fall's sudden retirement of Matt Niskanen left a big gap in the Philadelphia Flyers defense corps that contributed to their inability to reach the playoffs this season. Hampered in part by limited salary-cap space, general manager Chuck Fletcher couldn't suitably address that issue. However, he can pursue a defenseman like Hamilton.
On May 24, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jordan Hall pondered the possibility of the Flyers signing Hamilton. He noted the blueliner was ranked first in goals (42) among defensemen over the past three seasons. Over the same period, he was also 11th in plus-minus (plus-50) and 14th in total points with 121.
But fitting him under salary cap will be difficult. They have $69.2 million invested in 17 players for next season, with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier up for new contracts next summer. Hall felt that would require some creativity on Fletcher's part if he's to address his club's key weaknesses.
The Flyers could also have other options in mind. On Tuesday, Friedman reported their "defensive targets seem to be elsewhere." He speculated they could be looking at Columbus Blue Jackets rearguard Seth Jones or Minnesota Wild blueliner Matt Dumba.
Perhaps the Flyers will circle back to Hamilton if they can't land one of the other defensemen in their sights. He could be receptive if unable to find suitable offers from other clubs.
3. Columbus Blue Jackets
On May 29, Friedman reported Seth Jones had informed the Columbus Blue Jackets of his intention to test next summer's free-agent market. He's earning an average annual value of $5.4 million and has a modified no-trade clause.
The Jackets will likely trade Jones this summer rather than have his contract status become an unwelcome distraction in 2021-22. A swap of Hamilton for Jones seems ideal.
Both are right-handed, right-shot defensemen capable of logging big minutes. Hamilton isn't the all-around blueliner that Jones is, but his skills could provide a significant boost to a Jackets offense that was among the league's worst this season. Jones, meanwhile, would be an excellent fit for an already deep Hurricanes defense corps.
Jones might welcome a trade to a Stanley Cup contender like the Hurricanes. However, he will be seeking a lucrative long-term deal that could be similar to whatever Hamilton gets this summer. The Canes could also be reluctant to acquire a player who might depart via free agency in a year.
The Jackets have a projected $23.9 million in cap space for next season. They will have more once they trade Jones, either to the Hurricanes for Hamilton or to another club.
Columbus, however, might not be among Hamilton's preferred destinations. Even if it is, there's no certainty the team will pay over $8 million annually on a long-term deal for an unrestricted free agent. The Jackets could prefer more affordable options if they are thinking rebuild after trading Jones.
2. Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks' blue-line depth has been depleted in recent years, especially with a hip injury ending Brent Seabrook's career. Placing Seabrook on permanent long-term injury reserve frees up his $6.88 million annual cap hit for the remaining three years of his contract. That could provide the Blackhawks with sufficient cap space to pursue a big-ticket defenseman like Hamilton.
In October, Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman told NHL.com's Tracey Myers his club would rebuild with young players to complement veterans such as Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and captain Jonathan Toews. However, their better-than-expected performance this season could prompt Bowman to consider accelerating the rebuild via trade or free agency.
Hamilton would bring a welcome measure of elite puck-moving skill to the Blackhawks defense corps. He would take the burden off aging blueliner Duncan Keith, 37, and relieve the pressure on developing rearguards Adam Boqvist and Ian Mitchell. He would also mesh well with a power play featuring a superstar winger in Kane and a young gun in Alex DeBrincat.
The Blackhawks can draw upon extra picks in the second, fourth and seventh rounds of this year's draft for trade bait in a package offer for Hamilton. Bowman likely won't part with promising blueliners such as Boqvist or Mitchell, but perhaps he would move a prospect such as Wyatt Kaiser or Alex Vlasic.
On the other hand, Bowman could be unwilling to saddle himself with another high-salaried player after years of being handcuffed by expensive contracts for veteran talent.
1. Carolina Hurricanes
While all the attention will be on which teams might court Hamilton, it's worth remembering that he could stay in Carolina.
The Hurricanes defense corps is built around the top pairing of Hamilton on the right side and Jaccob Slavin on the left. Brett Pesce (6'3", 206 lbs) or Jake Bean (6'1", 186 lbs) could move up alongside Slavin if Hamilton departs, but they don't possess his mobility, size or offensive skills.
Hamilton's addition to the Hurricanes in 2018-19 played a key role in the club's rise to among the league's top teams. He's crucial to Carolina's Stanley Cup aspirations.
The Hurricanes have a projected $27.7 million in cap space. They could free more room if Brady Skjei ($5.25 million) or Jake Gardiner ($4.1 million) get selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft July 21. They must also re-sign restricted free agents such as Bean, Andrei Svechnikov, Alex Nedeljkovic and Warren Foegele, as well as re-sign or replace goalies Petr Mrazek and James Reimer.
Depending on how negotiations go with their other free agents, the Hurricanes should have sufficient cap space to keep Hamilton. While there's a risk of losing him by letting him speak with other teams, it will also give them an opportunity to match the highest offer before July 28.
Stats via NHL.com. Salary info via CapFriendly.