Ranking the Top 5 Landing Spots for Hurricanes Defenseman Dougie Hamilton

Dougie Hamilton is slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 28. Before that date, however, the 28-year-old defenseman can gauge his popularity among NHL general managers.

On June 14, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the Carolina Hurricanes gave Hamilton permission to speak to other teams.

This is a unique opportunity for him and his agent to scour the market well before its opening date. Under the previous collective bargaining agreement, impending unrestricted free agents had a five- to seven-day interview window to speak with other clubs before the market opened. However, that was eliminated when the CBA was extended in 2020.

Hamilton is completing a six-year, $34.5 million contract that carried an annual average value of $5.75 million. The top defenseman in this summer's market, he's a skillful puck-mover and an invaluable contributor to the Hurricanes offense, finishing fourth on the team in total points (121) since 2018-19. He could receive offers exceeding $8 million annually.

Friedman suggested this creates the possibility of a sign-and-trade. If the 6'6", 229-pounder receives an offer from a rival club that the Hurricanes can't or won't match by July 28, Carolina can sign and trade him to that team and avoid losing him for nothing. Hamilton would get the benefit of an extra year on his deal in such a scenario.

The defenseman also has the chance to return to the Hurricanes if he doesn't find a better offer.

Hamilton's skills could garner plenty of interest from clubs seeking a top-two, right-side defenseman. Here's a look at the top five potential landing spots. Salary-cap space, blue-line fit and potential team interest factored into this ranking.