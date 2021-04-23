2021 NHL Free Agency: Early Rankings for the Top Players in the Market

0 of 10

Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2021 NHL free-agent market is scheduled to begin at noon ET on July 28. With the 2021 trade deadline now history and the playoffs fast approaching, this is a good opportunity to evaluate the best unrestricted free agents who could be available in this summer's market.

This year's crop of pending UFAs includes one of the NHL's greatest goal scorers in Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. There's also a skillful puck-mover in Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton and a former Vezina Trophy winner in Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask.

Some of this year's UFA stars could end up re-signing with their clubs before July 28. However, there's a good chance some will become available to the highest bidder when the market opens. Here's our ranking of this year's top free agents. Performance, previous contracts and how much they could seek on their next contracts factored into this compilation.